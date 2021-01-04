Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Radiant Logistics worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 656,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 264,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 175,409 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 114.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 137,836 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the third quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 44,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RLGT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Radiant Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $5.80 on Monday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $48,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

