Ragnarok Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $10,714.00 and $2.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00030913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00125438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00544273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00145523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00268682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

