Ravencoin Classic Price Tops $0.0002 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $35,041.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00030930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00126977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.62 or 0.00547517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00147309 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 79% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005788 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00269902 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019218 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,809,435,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

