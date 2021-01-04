Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Decreased by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.4% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.01. 200,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,565,926. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

