Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total transaction of C$57,883.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,673,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,876,107.59.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total value of C$57,869.10.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.30, for a total value of C$57,891.90.

On Monday, December 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.07, for a total value of C$57,196.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.09, for a total value of C$60,263.10.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.66, for a total value of C$58,971.90.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.67, for a total transaction of C$62,006.10.

On Friday, November 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.78, for a total transaction of C$71,327.10.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.37, for a total transaction of C$70,097.10.

On Monday, November 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$74,414.10.

On Friday, November 6th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.70, for a total transaction of C$77,109.60.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock opened at C$19.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 40.87. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.74 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

