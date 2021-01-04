Rebased Trading Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Rebased has a market capitalization of $176,390.86 and approximately $7,117.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rebased has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Rebased token can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00127309 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00262256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00523401 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00281515 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00051116 BTC.

Rebased Token Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

