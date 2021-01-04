Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SMART Global (SGH)

SMART Global (NASDAQ: SGH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/23/2020 – SMART Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

12/22/2020 – SMART Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – SMART Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

12/16/2020 – SMART Global was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – SMART Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/8/2020 – SMART Global was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/4/2020 – SMART Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

SGH stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $932.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05.

Get SMART Global Holdings Inc alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,520.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SMART Global by 421.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SMART Global by 284.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SMART Global during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.