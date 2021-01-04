Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires 49,230 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,230 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 719,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $598,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,558. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

