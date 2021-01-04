Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 1,116 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.65. 1,849,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,495. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

