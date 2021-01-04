Red Spruce Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.63. 2,896,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,545. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $156.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day moving average is $101.26.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.04.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

