Red Spruce Capital LLC Invests $272,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $309.31. The stock had a trading volume of 41,528,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,694,328. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $314.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

