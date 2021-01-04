Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,096,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 238.9% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 33.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.72. 2,613,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,695. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,755,704. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

