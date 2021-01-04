Red Spruce Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in S&P Global by 21.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.25. 3,221,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.70 and a 200 day moving average of $343.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

