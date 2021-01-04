Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDFN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,662. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDFN opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -94.79 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

