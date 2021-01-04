Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Receives $26.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $29.86 on Friday. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 26.32 and a quick ratio of 26.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.62 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Roel C. Campos acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $52,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,751.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $191,175. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 108,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 321.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 356,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 272,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regional Management by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.