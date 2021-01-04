Rentberry (BERRY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $258.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 40.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Rentberry has a total market cap of $107,974.63 and approximately $258.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00290056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $678.12 or 0.02059817 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

