Reviewing Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) & Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95% Hillenbrand -2.39% 18.61% 4.82%

This table compares Conversion Labs and Hillenbrand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 12.14 -$3.14 million N/A N/A Hillenbrand $2.52 billion 1.19 -$60.10 million $3.19 12.48

Conversion Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hillenbrand.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Hillenbrand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Conversion Labs and Hillenbrand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Hillenbrand 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hillenbrand has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.55%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Conversion Labs.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Conversion Labs on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offer injection molding and extrusion equipment; hot runner systems; and mold bases and components for various industries, including automotive, consumer goods, packaging, construction, and electronics. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, other personalization and memorialization products, and web-based technology applications. Hillenbrand, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

