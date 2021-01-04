Reviewing Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) & PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and PostRock Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97% PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kosmos Energy and PostRock Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 8 3 0 2.27 PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $2.35, suggesting a potential downside of 0.05%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than PostRock Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.75, meaning that its stock price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PostRock Energy has a beta of -10.57, meaning that its stock price is 1,157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and PostRock Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.63 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -47.00 PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PostRock Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats PostRock Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

PostRock Energy Company Profile

PostRock Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It primarily focuses on the production of conventional oil and coal bed methane gas from its properties located in the Cherokee basin, a region in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The company also has minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian basin. Its estimated proved reserves include 119.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 4.1 million barrels of oil. As of March 27, 2015, the company owned and operated approximately 3,000 wells and maintained approximately 2,200 miles of gas gathering lines primarily in the Cherokee Basin. PostRock Energy Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On December 21, 2018, the voluntary petition of PostRock Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 1, 2016.

