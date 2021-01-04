Richard Anthony Law Purchases 44,725 Shares of The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) (LON:PEBB) Stock

The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) (LON:PEBB) insider Richard Anthony Law acquired 44,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £58,142.50 ($75,963.55).

Richard Anthony Law also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Richard Anthony Law bought 64,078 shares of The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £83,301.40 ($108,833.81).

LON:PEBB traded down GBX 8.35 ($0.11) on Monday, reaching GBX 121.65 ($1.59). 111,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.78. The Pebble Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.69 ($2.09). The firm has a market cap of £203.70 million and a PE ratio of -25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10.

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity sectors.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.