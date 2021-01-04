RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (RGO.L) (LON:RGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.10

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (RGO.L) (LON:RGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01), with a volume of 11504486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.97 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.06 million and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.80.

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (RGO.L) Company Profile (LON:RGO)

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in equity, convertible debt, mezzanine debt, senior debt and royalty instruments investing across the growth stage of public and private small cap growth companies. It prefers to invest in technology, natural resources, energy (including power generation and transmission), financial and healthcare sectors.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (RGO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (RGO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.