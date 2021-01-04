Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $117.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $153,858.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.