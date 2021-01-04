RLI (NYSE:RLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RLI has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point began coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.50.

RLI stock opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92. RLI has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $110.59.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. This represents a yield of 1%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 21.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 99.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

