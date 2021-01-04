Robotina Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Robotina has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Robotina has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robotina token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00029852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00127222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00270922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00527950 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00280209 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051486 BTC.

About Robotina

Robotina launched on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 tokens. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io . The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

