Rocket Pool Price Up 27.6% This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $30.23 million and $1.02 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $2.94 or 0.00008866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00043899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00306545 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00030139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

