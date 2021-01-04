Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 83.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 39,852 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 8,229.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 74,069 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.61.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.76. 55,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,582. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

