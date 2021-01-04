Rockland Trust Co. Has $32.40 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 61,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management raised its position in shares of Facebook by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total transaction of $11,975,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 973,986 shares of company stock worth $268,609,895 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.34. The stock had a trading volume of 514,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,452,803. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $767.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.32 and a 200 day moving average of $262.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.