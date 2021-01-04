Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,988 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HP by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after buying an additional 16,774,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in HP by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $488,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,307 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 910.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $259,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,425 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HP by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,547,000 after purchasing an additional 353,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HP by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after buying an additional 2,851,139 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $24.22. 274,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,236,745. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

