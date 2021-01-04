Rockland Trust Co. Sells 810 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 929.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,017,000 after acquiring an additional 584,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,421,000 after acquiring an additional 577,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $12.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $708.98. 16,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $696.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $732.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.17.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

