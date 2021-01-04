Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,550 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDSB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,797.44 ($23.48).

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) alerts:

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,282.20 ($16.75) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £47.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,277.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,134.66.

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 10,048 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.