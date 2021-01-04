RPM International (RPM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 6th. Analysts expect RPM International to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect RPM International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RPM opened at $90.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. RPM International has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

