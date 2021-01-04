Ryo Currency Price Down 25% Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 25% against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $249,443.56 and $170.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,065.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $995.69 or 0.03205107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00489461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.44 or 0.01301893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00437371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00021943 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00189123 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 26,404,901 coins and its circulating supply is 26,287,589 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

