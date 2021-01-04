SafeCapital (SCAP) Achieves Market Cap of $59,336.66

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $59,336.66 and $1.25 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00281300 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00026143 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

