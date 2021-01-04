Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) received a €130.00 ($152.94) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran SA (SAF.PA) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €112.27 ($132.09).

Shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) stock opened at €115.95 ($136.41) on Monday. Safran SA has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €119.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €100.19.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

