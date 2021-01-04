SALT (SALT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $136,809.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. SALT has a market cap of $32.85 million and approximately $136,809.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00042771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00319423 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00032040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00023199 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

