Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.41

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.41 and last traded at $89.77, with a volume of 2028864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

