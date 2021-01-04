Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives $3.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Scor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of Scor stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 43,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,429. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. Scor has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scor will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

