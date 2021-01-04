Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, Sells 1,414,550 Shares

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

