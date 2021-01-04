Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,763 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,771,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 79,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Worthington Industries by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $51.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $56.43.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other Worthington Industries news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $627,724.43. Also, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $91,507.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,931.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,271 shares of company stock worth $4,420,743. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

