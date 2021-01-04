Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.42% of Graham worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Graham by 283.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth $129,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 14.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GHM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

GHM stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.45 million, a PE ratio of 101.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. Graham Co. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $22.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.57%. Research analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

