Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

SHLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The firm had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

