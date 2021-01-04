Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 111.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of The RMR Group worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $38.62 on Monday. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

