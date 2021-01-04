Sei Investments Co. Has $563,000 Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $817,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 224.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

