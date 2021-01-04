Sei Investments Co. Has $616,000 Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after buying an additional 349,450 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,805,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 161,584 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,432,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

NYSE:PHG opened at $54.17 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.