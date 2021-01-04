Sei Investments Co. Has $637,000 Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of National Research worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Research by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in National Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Research by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in National Research by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of National Research stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.70.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 87.53%. The company had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

