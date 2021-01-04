Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Newmark Group worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 1,145.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 396.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. BidaskClub cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

