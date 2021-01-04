Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,426 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 685,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after purchasing an additional 241,776 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,707,000 after purchasing an additional 211,217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 786.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150,989 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

NYSE:CMP opened at $61.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.58. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.