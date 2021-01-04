Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to report sales of $111.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.06 million and the lowest is $109.32 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $276.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $582.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $581.09 million to $584.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $561.14 million, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $620.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $101.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%.

WTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.20. 309,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $7,540,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 561.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 900,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 764,726 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $1,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 264,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $946,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

