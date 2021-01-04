Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $71.28. 5,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32. Semtech has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.31, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,424 shares of company stock worth $10,639,718 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Semtech by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Semtech by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 11,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Semtech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

