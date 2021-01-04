Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.31.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $71.28. 5,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32. Semtech has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.31, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.
In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,424 shares of company stock worth $10,639,718 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Semtech by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Semtech by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 11,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Semtech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
