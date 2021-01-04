Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Shutterstock by 99.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 123,870 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at about $6,134,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at about $5,958,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Shutterstock by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,021,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after acquiring an additional 111,113 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,208,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,983,000 after acquiring an additional 108,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at $968,052,609.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $71.70 on Monday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $74.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

