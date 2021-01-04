SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIGA opened at $7.27 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 339.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

